New ‘Wiggles' Cast Member Has Moms Swooning

The singer/dancer is one of the newest members of the beloved Australian children's group, and moms on TikTok only have eyes for him

By Alex Portée

(Left,) The Wiggles perform onstage in Australia, (Right) John Pearce.
Getty Images

Australia’s popular children’s music group, The Wiggles, has a new cast member, and he’s firing up the moms of TikTok.

Singer and dancer John Pearce joined the children’s group best identified by its bright and colorful monochrome outfits in 2021.

Pearce (who often appears in the group clad in purple) made waves as part of the group’s expanded line-up alongside new members Evie Ferris, Kelly Hamilton, and Tsehay Hawkins in the 2022 “Fruit Salad TV Big Show Tour” arena tour in Australia. Though his music and moves are meant for children, Pearce’s appearance has stirred up moms and non-moms alike.

“And once again, I’m a wiggles fan 15 years later,” a TikToker wrote in the comments section of a post from his personal page that features him dancing.

“I don’t remember the fruit salad being this yummy growing up.”

@johnadamopearce

Excuse me brah! Everyday John vs John Wiggle 😂 #fyp #excusemebruh #zoolander #thewiggles #2023bride

♬ Excuse me BRUHH - Castro🇭🇹

Upon closer examination of Pearce’s TikTok page and its comments sections, it’s clear fans aren’t just interested in Pearce’s bright smile and musicality. A light scroll shows that most of Pearce’s new fans are infatuated with his extensive collection of tattoos.

“Dayyyuumm!” another user chimed in. “Where were you when my son watched wiggles! Now what excuse will I have when caught watching!”

“I used to love the wiggles when I was little, didn’t think I’d be following again at 29,” read a comment.

Still, it’s not just the moms feeling giddy for the singer and his age-appropriate dance moves.

“I don’t even have any kids,” replied a user. “How did I get here.”

“I dont even have a kid, and I think I’m gonna start watching the wiggles,” another admirer commented.

The Wiggles formed in 1991 and originally included just four members: Greg Page, Jeff Fatt, Murray Cook, and the band’s founding member, Anthony Field.

In 2021, Field heralded the debut of the new members on Instagram, calling it a step in a “direction that truly represents and serves our community more inclusively.”

“Seeking to inspire a diverse audience with its gender-balanced and diverse cast, Fruit Salad TV is sure to put a smile on the faces of children all around the world who see themselves reflected on the screen.” the Wiggles Instagram page said at the time.

