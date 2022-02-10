Nicole Kidman Shares Her Daughters' Hilarious Reactions to Her Oscar Nomination

Impressed but not surprised.

Nicole Kidman's recent Oscar nomination brought the "Being the Ricardos" actress to tears, but her two youngest daughters with Keith Urban -- Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 13, and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 11 -- had other things in mind.

In an interview with "The View" on Thursday, Feb. 10, Kidman shared rare details of her life at home, giving her daughters' reaction to her award nomination. According to the star, she was having breakfast with her children when they got the news.

"I get a FaceTime call and my kids are like, 'Your phone's going off, someone's FaceTiming you, Mom,'" she recalled. "And I pick it up and they go, 'You've just been nominated for an Oscar.'"

While Kidman burst into tears because "there was so much emotion attached to it that I didn't realize I was carrying," she noted that her daughters had a totally different reaction.

She quipped, "My kids are looking at me like, 'Wow, congrats, Mom. Anyway, we're gonna be late, we gotta get going.'"

Although her daughters weren't seemingly as emotional about the Oscar nomination, Kidman shared that they have been very supportive of her career, particularly in her decision to take on the role of Lucille Ball in "Being the Ricardos."

"They're always a part of every decision, because, obviously, the family has to come and has to support," she said. "I'm asking for them to let me go and do it and take time away from them. It was a group decision."

Kidman married Urban in 2006 and had their first child, Sunday Rose, in 2008. They welcomed Faith Margaret in 2011 through a surrogate. Prior to her marriage with the "Wild Hearts" singer, she tied the knot with Tom Cruise in 1990 and adopted two children -- Isabella Jane Cruise, 29, and Connor Cruise, 27 -- during their 11-year-long marriage that ended in 2001.

Kidman tends to keep stories of her family private, but she couldn't help but rave about their continual support during her appearance on "The View."

"When I was preparing, they were my audience," she explained. "I'd sit them on the couch and I'd do it and they'd be saying, 'Hey, you got a lot more work to do.'"

Kidman added that the success of her Lucille Ball performance that put her in the running for an Oscar "feels incredibly shared" with her family.