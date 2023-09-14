NSYNC's new song sparks fan fervor for a reunion tour

'N Sync dropped a new song, and fans are already ready for a stadium tour.

The '90s boy band, made up of Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone, released the track after reuniting onstage for the first time in a decade at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Sept. 12.

Since then, Google searches about an ‘N Sync reunion tour have skyrocketed with fans desperate to know if they’ll be able to see the beloved boy band perform live. The band has seemingly leaned into the speculation and fan fervor by teasing on social media that they have a secret to share.

Fans realized that the band reunited in the studio when it previewed their new song — their first in more than 20 years — for the upcoming film “Trolls Band Together," starring Timberlake. On Sept. 14, 'N Sync released a short snippet of the song “Better Place,” which is set to be released in full later this month.

The song is intended to be a "love letter" to 'N Sync fans, Timberlake revealed in an Instagram video of the group recording the song.

But the track and their public appearance has left fans wanting more.

"You know what’s also a love letter to fans? A whole reunion tour," one fan commented on Timberlake's post.

"new *NSYNC song on the Trolls whatever soundtrack??? oh, we are SO getting a reunion tour!!!" someone said on X.

“I really hope *NSYNC didn’t get me all hyped up- to just be coming out (with) a Trolls song I need a damn reunion tour,” another person tweeted.

The band has not announced any plans for a reunion tour, and representatives for the band did not respond to TODAY.com's request for comment.

Universal Pictures previously confirmed to TODAY.com that the band only recorded one new song for the movie.

The growing hype around the return of 'N Sync started after Timberlake posted a video on Instagram Sept. 13 of the group in an elevator talking and laughing. The other four members also posted it on their accounts.

"So five guys walk into an elevator..." Timberlake captioned his post.

He removed the audio from the video, but fans are convinced they're talking about new music and a reunion.

"FIVE GUYS NEED TO WALK INTO A STADIUM AND SING SOME HITS!!!!" someone rebutted in the comments.

"Y’all better be makin’ music in that elevator," Will Smith commented.

"Millennials, start defrosting. It’s our fkin time," another person wrote.

"SHUT THE FRONT DOOR! WHAT DOES THIS MEAN! All of us 30 something year old Mom’s need to know when we need to find babysitters ASAP!?!?" a third said.

In another video posted to social media, band members used audio of a scene from "Friends" to say in so many words that if one of them does have information about something, they cannot disclose it until another member does. They mouthed the words as the "Friends" audio played.

"Do you know something?" Timberlake mouthed, to which Fatone mouthed the same question back to him sharply.

"I might know something," Kirkpatrick chimed in, prompting Chasez to quickly slip in, "I might know something too."

"What's the thing you know?" Bass asked everyone.

"Oh no, I can't tell you until you tell me what you know," Timberlake quipped.

"I can't tell you what I know," Fatone rebuffed.

"Well then I can't tell you what I know," Kirkpatrick declared.

Fans who commented on Timberlake's TikTok post of the video say they see right through the cryptic video.

"UGGGGHHHH!!! All y'all be teasing us SOOO BAD!!! just go ahead & announce the tour already! We got ADULT $$ to spend now," someone said.

"They don't know, we know, they know......." someone commented, again referencing "Friends."

"Don't play with our millennial hearts!!" another wrote.

While the tease videos seemingly hinted at the band’s reunion for the new song, fans have pointed out that 'N Sync has also increased their social media presence, and there's now a verified TikTok account under the band's name.

"No cause *Nsync launching a TikTok, getting more active on Ig and Twitter, then updating their website? I know this isn’t just for this damn Trolls movie!" one fan tweeted.

