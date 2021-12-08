Olivia Rodrigo Performs ‘Drivers License' at a California DMV (Yes, Really)

Singer Olivia Rodrigo returned to the DMV this week — not to get her driver's license, but to perform her famous song about it.

The singer and "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star performed songs from her album "Sour" at the Glendale DMV in California for a special edition of NPR's "Tiny Desk" series, which was uploaded Tuesday.

The intimate concerts, which typically take place at NPR's Washington, D.C., headquarters, have been performed and filmed remotely during the pandemic.

The California DMV quote-tweeted the video NPR posted, asking if anyone recognized the DMV office.

