The 95th Academy Awards are underway from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.
If last year's Oscars were dominated by streaming — Apple TV+'s “CODA” won best picture and Netflix landed 27 nominations — movies that drew moviegoers to multiplexes make up many of this year's top contenders.
Read on for the full list of nominees.
Note: This is being updated live. Winners are noted in bold after the announcement.
Best Picture Nominees
- “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)
- “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)
- “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)
- “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
- “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)
- “Tár” (Focus Features)
- “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)
- “Triangle of Sadness” (Neon)
- “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
Best Director Nominees
- Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
- Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)
- Todd Field (“Tár”)
- Ruben Östlund (“Triangle of Sadness”)
Best Actor Nominees
- Austin Butler (“Elvis”)
- Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
- Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)
- Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)
- Bill Nighy (“Living”)
Best Actress Nominees
- Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)
- Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)
- Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”)
- Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)
- Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
Best Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
- Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)
- Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”)
- Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
- Winner: Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
Best Supporting Actress Nominees
- Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)
- Hong Chau (“The Whale”)
- Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
- Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
- Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
Best Original Screenplay Nominees
- “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
- “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)
- “Tár” (Focus Features)
- “Triangle of Sadness” (Neon) “An Irish Goodbye” (Floodlight Pictures)
Best Adapted Screenplay Nominees
- “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)
- “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)
- “Living” (Sony Pictures Classics)
- “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)
- “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
Best Animated Feature Nominees
- “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)
- “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” (A24)
- “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation)
- “The Sea Beast” (Netflix)
- “Turning Red” (Pixar)
Production Design Nominees
- “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)
- “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)
- “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)
- “Elvis” (Warner Bros)
- “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)
Cinematography Nominees
- “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)
- “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Netflix)
- “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)
- “Empire of Light” (Searchlight Pictures)
- “Tár” (Focus Features)
Costume Design Nominees
- “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)
- “Elvis” (Warner Bros)
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
- “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (Focus Features)
Film Editing Nominees
- “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)
- “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
- “Tár”
- “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount)
Makeup and Hairstyling Nominees
- “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)
- “The Batman” (Warner Bros.)
- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)
- “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)
- “The Whale” (A24)
Sound Nominees
- “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)
- “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)
- “The Batman” (Warner Bros.)
- “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)
- “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)
Visual Effects Nominees
- “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)
- “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)
- “The Batman” (Warner Bros.)
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)
- “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) Austin Butler (“Elvis”)
Music (Original Score) Nominees
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Babylon”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “The Fabelmans”
Original Song Nominees
- “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”
- “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”
- “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Documentary Feature Nominees
- “All That Breathes” (HBO Documentary Films)
- “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (Neon)
- “Fire of Love” (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon)
- “A House Made of Splinters”
- “Navalny” (CNN/Warner Bros.)
Best International Film Nominees
- “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)
- “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)
- “Close” (Belgium)
- “EO” (Poland)
- “The Quiet Girl” (Ireland)
Best Animated Short Film Nominees
- “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse” (Apple TV+)
- “The Flying Sailor”
- “Ice Merchants”
- “My Year of Dicks”
- “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”
Documentary Short Subject Nominees
- “The Elephant Whisperers” (Netflix)
- “Haulout”
- “How Do You Measure a Year?” (Jay Rosenblatt Films)
- “The Martha Mitchell Effect” (Netflix)
- “Stranger at the Gate”
Live Action Short Nominees
- “An Irish Goodbye” (Floodlight Pictures)
- “Ivalu” (M&M Productions)
- “Le Pupille” (Disney+)
- “Night Ride”
- “The Red Suitcase” (Cynefilms)