Pamela Anderson Marries Bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in Her 9th Wedding

Pamela Anderson is a married woman again,

The 53-year-old "Baywatch" alum wed her bodyguard, a bodybuilder and fellow Canadian, Dan Hayhurst, in an intimate ceremony on the grounds of her home on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, on Christmas Eve, E! News confirmed on Wednesday. The two have been together since at least last fall.

"Pamela is over the moon and feels more at home than ever before," a source connected to the couple told E! News exclusively about her and her new husband's recent wedding. "This is really such a full circle moment and return to her roots. They are actually both natives to Vancouver Island. They are splitting their time between Malibu and her family home in Vancouver. Spending time during quarantine has been cathartic for them both."

This marks the fifth marriage and ninth wedding ceremony in 25 years for Anderson. The actress was previously married to four different men, including first ex-husband Tommy Lee, with whom she shares two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee, 24, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 23.

The source told E! News that "Brandon and Dylan couldn't be happier and support their mom no matter what."

The insider also said that Anderson's relationship with her new husband is "really sweet," adding, "Her friends think Dan is the nicest man she's ever been with."

At their wedding, Anderson wore a cream-colored, scrunched cap-sleeve gown with a cathedral-style veil and dark Hunter rain boots, as seen in photos posted by The Daily Mail, which first reported the wedding news. A local pastor performed the ceremony, while the couple recited traditional vows, it reported. Qiyupelenexw from Snuneymuxw First Nation acted as a witness and sang the "Paddle Song," which signifies a new journey, and drums played throughout the ceremony, the outlet said.

Anderson has not shared photos from her recent wedding to Hayhurst on social media. On Tuesday, she posted what she said was her last post on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

In her trademark poem format, she wrote:

"This will be my last post on Instagram Twitter or Facebook

I've never been interested in social media Andnow that Im settled into the life Im genuinely inspired by reading and being in natureI am free

Thanks for the love Blessings to you all

Lets hope you find the strength and inspiration to follow your purpose and try not to be seduced by wasted time [prayer emoji]

Thats what THEY want and can use to make money Controlover your brain-

#thebewilderedherd

#noInstagram#notwitter#nofacebook#life#freedom#nature#humanconnection#intimacy#love#pamelaanderson."