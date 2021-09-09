Patton Oswalt Cancels Florida, Utah Shows After Venues Don't Comply With COVID Vaccination Request

Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt canceled several upcoming shows in Florida and Utah after the hosting venues would not comply with his request that attendees show proof of full vaccination for COVID-19 or a negative test.

Oswalt canceled shows scheduled for Dec. 27 at the Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale along with shows on Dec. 29 in Orlando, Dec. 30 in Clearwater and in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2022, saying that he had requested the venues take COVID precautions to protect people coming to his shows.

"The good news is we're keeping everyone who comes to these shows safe and healthy because the numbers are going up," he said in an Instagram video. "Now the bad news, of course, is there are five venues on the tour that are not complying with this."

Florida has prohibited the use of so-called “vaccine passports” documenting vaccinations under an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis, who argued they reduced “individual freedom.”

As some politicians vow to fight possible restrictions on the unvaccinated, they may have difficulty overcoming laws that require private businesses to protect employees and customers.

"This difficult decision was made due to the rising numbers of COVID cases and also because I have an ego, but my ego is not big enough to think that people should die to hear my stupid comedy," Oswalt said in the video.

