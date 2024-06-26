Fourth of July

Performers announced for ‘Macy's 4th of July Fireworks' special

NBC is gearing up for the 48th annual “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” special.

By Gina Vivinetto | TODAY

NBC's annual "Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks" special is returning with a star-studded lineup of musical guests.

Lainey Wilson, Luis Fonsi, Tanner Adell and the War and Treaty will perform during the live two-hour event.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Country singer Mickey Guyton will co-host the special along with "Access Hollywood's" Zuri Hall.

“Year after year, this telecast never fails to inspire and awe, lighting up the New York skyline with a fireworks display that’s unmatched,” said Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events and specials, NBCU Entertainment, in a press release.

Read on to learn more about the 48th annual "Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks" special.

Who will perform during the 'Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks' special?

Lainey Wilson, Luis Fonsi, Tanner Adell and the War and Treaty will all perform during the special.

Entertainment News

Sports 7 hours ago

Jason Kelce says he hasn't experienced post-retirement depression yet — but expects it to ‘set in'

Movies 11 hours ago

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright reunite and de-age in innovative new film ‘Here'

A 25-minute score featuring Amber Mark, Brandy Clark and Mickey Guyton will celebrate "summertime classics."

The score, produced by Grammy and Emmy Award winner Jason Howland, will "reimagine and remix iconic American tunes across a variety of genres and decades, interweaving patriotic anthems with contemporary hits," according to NBC's release.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Who will host the ‘Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks’ special?

Guyton will co-host the event along with "Access Hollywood's" Zuri Hall.

How to watch the ‘Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks’ special

The two-hour special will air live from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, July 4, on NBC and Peacock. An encore presentation will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. (Peacock is owned by TODAY.com's parent company, NBCUniversal.)

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Fourth of July
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us