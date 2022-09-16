‘Phantom of the Opera,' Longest-Running Broadway Show, to Close After 35-Year Run

"Phantom of the Opera," a Broadway fixture for so long that it feels like part of the fabric of New York City, will close after a 35-year run.

The beloved musical will take its final bow at the Majestic Theatre on Feb.18, 2023, soon after celebrating its 35th anniversary, a representative for the show confirmed to NBC News Friday.

The longest-running show in Broadway history, "Phantom" opened at the Majestic Theatre on 44th Street in January 1988 and has played more than 13,000 performances to date.

The New York Times reports that the production never truly recovered from the economic fallout brought on by the pandemic -- a reality that closed many Broadway shows.

"The year since Broadway returned from its damaging pandemic lockdown, the theatergoing audience has not fully rebounded, and “Phantom,” which came back strong last fall, has not been selling well enough to defray its high weekly running costs," The New Times reports.

Meanwhile, the New York Post reported the show has been losing $1 million a month since its post-COVID reopening about a year ago.

The other international productions will continue, the representative for the Broadway show says. The flagship London production, which will celebrate its 36th anniversary on Oct. 9, continues to play with no plans to close it down. The Australian production which premiered at Sydney Opera House will move the sold-out production to Arts Centre Melbourne this month, while the first Mandarin language version of Phantom is scheduled to debut in China next year.

"As a producer you dream that a show will run forever. Indeed, my production of [Andrew Lloyd Webber’s] 'Cats' proudly declared for decades ‘Now and Forever.’ Yet PHANTOM has surpassed that show’s extraordinary Broadway run," Phantom's producer, Cameron Mackintosh, said in a statement Friday. "But all shows do finally close, and after considerable discussion between The Shuberts, The Really Useful Group, Andrew and myself, we concluded that the right time for PHANTOM was after the show’s 35th birthday on February 18 – a double celebration of PHANTOM’s phenomenal success."