Photos: 2022 Emmys Red Carpet Looks Published 1 hour ago • Updated 23 mins ago See all of your favorite celebs flaunt their outfits on the red carpet at the 74th Emmy Awards. The 2022 Emmys are being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on Monday, Sept. 12. Tune in tonight at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT to see who takes home the awards. 31 photos 1/31 Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Kerry Washington Black attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 2/31 Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Andrew Garfield attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 3/31 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Quinta Brunson attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 4/31 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Seth Rogen attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 5/31 Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Will Poulter attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 6/31 Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Ayo Edebiri attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 7/31 Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Sandra Oh attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 8/31 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images John Wilson attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 9/31 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Tyler James Williams attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 10/31 Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images (L-R) Phil Dunster and Brett Goldstein arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. 11/31 Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images (L-R) Patricia ‘Ms. Pat’ Williams and Mary Lou Belli arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. 12/31 Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images Kenan Thompson arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. 13/31 Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images (L-R) Barry Williams, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. 14/31 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Laverne Cox attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 15/31 Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Holden Chang (R) and guest attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 16/31 Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images Ashley Yi arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. 17/31 Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images (L-R) Park Hae-soo and Oh Yeong-su arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. 18/31 Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images (L-R) Ismaël Cruz Córdova, Markella Kavenagh, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. 19/31 Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images Hannah Waddingham arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. 20/31 Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images (3rd L-R) Carson Kressley, Michelle Visage, RuPaul and cast attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in 21/31 CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images US actress Natasha Rothwell arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. 22/31 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Tim Kash attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 23/31 Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images (L-R) James Atkinson and Jane Becker attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 24/31 Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images (L-R) Ballard C. Boyd and Kelsey Boyd attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 25/31 Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS — Pictured: Zuri Hall arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. 26/31 Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS — Pictured: Shonda Rhimes arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. 27/31 Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images (L-R) Jeff Waite and Liz Phang arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. 28/31 Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images (L-R) Hiro Murai and Emma Barrie attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 29/31 Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Mark Indelicato attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 30/31 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images (L-R) Patrick Schumacker, Brittani Nichols, and Justin Halpern attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 31/31 Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images Sammi Hanratty arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. 