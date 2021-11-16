Police Confirm Investigation Into Death of Chris Daughtry's 25-Year-Old Daughter

For the investigation into the unexpected death of rocker Chris Daughtry's daughter, the sheriff's office in Tennessee cautioned that it's too premature to classify the case as a homicide.

"On Friday, November 12, 2021, the Fentress County Sheriff's Office and the Regional Forensic Center began an investigation into the death of Hannah Marie Price, age 25," read a press release from district attorney general Jared Effler from the 8th Judicial District of Tennessee.

Effler said the sheriff's office is treating the case as a "death investigation." He added that "any attempt to classify it as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible."

"Once the investigation into the death of Hannah Marie Price is complete, authorities will forward their findings to the 8th Judicial District Attorney General's Office for review," he said.

Daughtry shared the sad news of his daughter's death on social media late Friday, along with a statement that confirmed shows for the coming week would be postponed or canceled.

The "American Idol" alum posted a heartfelt tribute to his daughter on Sunday and said he was "still processing the last 24 hours."

"I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken. I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family," Daughtry wrote. "Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss. Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply."

