Check out the life-size Polly Pocket house you can rent on Airbnb

Calling all '90s kids and fans of the tiny but mighty Polly Pocket: Have you ever dreamt of staying in one of her iconic playhouses? Would you believe us if we said you can, and it's right here in Massachusetts?

You can! Airbnb has brought Polly Pocket's iconic dream house to life in Littleton, Massachusetts, and we got a tour inside the two-story home, straight out of a 90s dream, which will soon be open for you and your friends to have an epic adventure this summer.

Polly Pocket is turning into an Airbnb host to celebrate her 35th birthday. Her vintage-themed, 42-foot-tall Slumber Party Fun compact is the newest addition to Airbnb's Icons category, joining experiences like staying in the house from the Disney show "Up" and Paris' beloved Musée d'Orsay ahead of the Olympics.

PHOTOS: Inside Airbnb's new life-size Polly Pocket house

Here's what you can expect:

Explore every nook and cranny of the compact, where a few hidden surprises await.

Get ready at Polly’s vanity, stuffed with nostalgic hair and nail accessories of her favorite colors. Did someone call for press-on nails?

Check out the retro fridge and craft the snack-filled picnic every 90s kid wanted.

Try on the doll life for size in Polly’s closet, where her throwback looks in joyful hues and glossy silhouettes in the beloved signature gummy texture hang, waiting to be worn.

Kick back in the living room with some popcorn, a movie and plenty of pillows.

Doze off on Polly’s pull-out couch or cozy up in her life-sized Action Park Tent just a few feet away from the compact after filling up on slumber party fun.

Make custom, Polly-approved charm bracelets to match with your BFF.

Ready to become a doll for the day? You can request to book a one-night stay at Polly Pocket’s compact at airbnb.com/pollypocket starting Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. ET through the night of Aug. 28, when the request periods close. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Littleton.

And for any Polly Pocket fans who are unable to book the stay, there’s another opportunity to experience her life-sized compact. Polly is also opening her home for groups of up to 12 to embark on a day-time adventure fit for a doll between Sept. 16 and Oct. 6 — booking starts Aug. 21 for those experiences, too.