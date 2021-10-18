Posthumous Chuck Berry Live Album to Be Released in December

The album features Berry tearing through classics like “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Johnny B. Goode”

By Mark Kennedy

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2012 file photo, rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry performs "Johnny B. Goode" at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. Dualtone Records is marking Berry's birthday by announcing the release of a live album from the late rock ’n roll legend. “Live From Blueberry Hill” is taken from performances recorded between July 2005 and January 2006 at Blueberry Hill café in St. Louis, one of Berry’s favorite places to play. The album will be released Dec. 17.
AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File

Dualtone Records is marking the birthday of Chuck Berry by announcing the release of a live album from the late rock ’n roll legend.

“Live From Blueberry Hill” is taken from performances recorded between July 2005 and January 2006 at Blueberry Hill café in St. Louis, one of Berry’s favorite places to play. The album will be released Dec. 17.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The album features Berry tearing through classics like “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Johnny B. Goode.” In 1986, he became one of the first artists to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His 95th birthday would have been Monday.

More songs off the live album include “Rock and Roll Music,” “Let It Rock,” “Carol/Little Queenie,” “Around and Around,” “Nadine” and “Mean Old World.”

Entertainment News

Concerts 51 mins ago

The Weeknd Postpones 2022 Tour, Will Announce New Dates for Stadium Shows

Kanye West 4 hours ago

Kanye West Gets Judge's Sign-Off to Change His Name to Just ‘Ye'

Berry inaugurated the Duck Room in the café that hosts live music and played more than 200 monthly concerts there over 17 years.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us