Pregnant YouTube Star Nicole Thea Dead at 24

The YouTube community is mourning the loss of Nicole Thea.

The internet sensation, who was pregnant and expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Global Boga, has died at the age of 24. Her family confirmed the heartbreaking news on her Instagram, and shared that Thea's unborn son, who she hoped to name Reign, had also passed away.

"To all Nicole's friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning," a statement read on Sunday.

The family explained that Thea had "pre-schedule a few YouTube videos" to upload on her channel before her death, and with Boga's blessing, he "made the decision to allow them to be aired."

The most recent video was posted about three hours ago and titled, "GOT IN A BATH FULL OF MILK! *BTS PREGNANCY SHOOT." The 14-minute footage shows Thea excitedly getting ready to do a milk bath, while also showing her followers insight into the process. She also showcased special moments from her maternity photo shoot.

Back in April, Thea announced her pregnancy with a heartwarming message.

"We can't hide this any longer, secrets out.. GOD gave us the biggest blessing yet. I'm finally creating a beautiful little human inside of me," her Instagram caption read. "Can't believe this bubba will be half of me and half of the loml. Honestly, @global_boga has been the best support EVER and GOD made no mistakes making him the father."

She added, "We are already obsessed with you our little miracle baby. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents and best friends."

A few weeks later, she revealed the sex of her baby. "We are having a bouncing baby boy family," she wrote, adding that Boga "got what he wished for."

Adding, "We actually can't wait to meet him... I actually wanted a girl so she can be a daddy's girl but now my little prince will be a mummy's boy. Oh lord I'm full of emotions writing this."

In late June, Boga shared that his son was expected to "arrive soon." Days later, on June 30, he wrote, "I have good faith baby Boga will come on a Monday."

However, the couple hadn't revealed any baby updates in the last couple weeks.

"As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened," Thea's family wrote on her Instagram. "Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven."

At this time, it's unclear what caused Thea and her unborn son's death. E! News has reached out to her management for confirmation, and has yet to receive a response.