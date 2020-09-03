Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Sign Major Netflix Deal to Produce Films and More

The Duchess of Sussex is heading back to her Hollywood roots.

After relocating to the United States earlier this year, the former Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, are about to embark on an exciting new project.

The couple has created their own production company, and have also signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce content for the streaming service, according to The New York Times.

The Sussexes, who currently reside in California, have yet to announce the name of their company but Netflix confirmed the news to TODAY and said the couple will be producing both films and series, including scripted series, documentaries, docu-series, features and children’s programming.

So, what type of content can you expect from the new producers? A Netflix spokesperson said the duo will focus on stories and issues that resonate with them personally. For instance, they'll definitely highlight issues that are near and dear to their nonprofit, Archewell.

The duke and duchess aren't wasting any time getting their production company up and running and already have several projects in development. For starters, viewers can look forward to an animated series about inspiring women and a nature docu-series.

Of course, the duchess is no stranger to nature documentaries and narrated Disneynature's "Elephant," which debuted on Disney Plus in April. Prince Harry also recently appeared in the documentary "Rising Phoenix," which focuses on the Paralympic Games and premiered last week on Netflix.

In a statement shared with TODAY, the duke and duchess explained the inspiration behind their new partnership with Netflix.

“Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection.”

They also gave a sneak peek at the type of content they'd like to produce.

“Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens," the statement continues.

Netflix's co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos also expressed his excitement over the partnership.

"Harry and Meghan have inspired millions of people all around the world with their authenticity, optimism and leadership," he wrote in a statement shared with TODAY. "We're incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home - and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere."

Even though she's about to put her producer hat on, the former Meghan Markle doesn't plan to return to acting. She and her husband may occasionally appear on camera during documentaries, however.

