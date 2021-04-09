World Mourns, Remembers the ‘Extraordinary Life' of Prince Philip

Leaders and notable figures around the world reacted Friday to news of the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 99.
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, posted a tribute on their website Archewell, reading: “In loving memory of His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh."
"Thank you for your service… you will be greatly missed," the message continued.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he received the news of Philip's death with "great sadness."
"Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world," the PM said. He praised the Duke of Edinburgh for his military service and his steadfast support of the queen and the royal family.
Speaking outside his home in London's Downing Street, Johnson said that Philip had “helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.''
Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the U.K.’s opposition Labour Party, paid his respects, saying in a statement that the U.K. had "lost an extraordinary public servant.”
"Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country - from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh,” he said.
The archbishop of Canterbury, Richard Branson and the British Army were among those who posted in remembrance of Philip.
The White House released a statement from President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paying tribute to Philip's "decades of devoted public service."
"On behalf of all the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the entire Royal Family, and all the people of the United Kingdom on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh," it said.
Philip's "legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped," the statement added.
"Jill and I are keeping the Queen and to Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in our hearts during this time," it said.
Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter also released statements.
Philip "represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign,'' Bush said in a statement. “Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed."
Former President Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton extended their sympathies to Queen Elizabeth II, her family and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.
“Hillary and I mourn the passing of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, and we join people from all around the world in giving thanks for his remarkable life of service," Clinton said. "We enjoyed every opportunity we had to visit with him through the years and will always be deeply grateful for the kindness he showed us.”