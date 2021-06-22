Rachel Zegler Cast as ‘Snow White' in Disney's Live-Action Movie

Rachel Zegler's Disney wish is about to come true.

The "West Side Story" actress has snagged the role of Snow White in Disney's live-action remake, her rep and Disney confirmed to E! News. Production for the adaptation of the 1938 animated film will begin in 2022, according to Deadline.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Director Marc Webb spoke on Zegler's talents. "Rachel's extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts," he shared with Deadline. "Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale."

The movie will reportedly include music created by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who have already worked with Disney before. The duo created a song alongside Disney music legend Alan Menken for the 2018 live-action remake "Aladdin," titled "Speechless."

The musical pair also worked on "La La Land" and "The Greatest Showman," as well as the upcoming "Dear Evan Hansen" movie adaptation starring Ben Platt.

The Faces & Facts Behind Disney Characters

Zegler herself reacted to the news that she'll be stepping into the iconic Disney princess role. She quoted a post of hers from June 2017, in which she dressed up as Ariel from "The Little Mermaid" on stage. Her tweet stated, "I wanna be a real Disney princess."

In response to her "Snow White" news, she retweeted the images with a laugh.

The star also hinted toward her announcement on June 21 by tweeting, "i love you disney princess cinematic universe." Then the next day she shared, "*rubs hands mischievously.*"

Zegler's film slate is busy for the next few years. Her film debut will be in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" in late 2021. Her next project, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," will come out in 2023. And then she'll be a Disney princess.