Rapper Casanova Pleads Guilty to Racketeering, Drug Charges

The Brooklyn-born rapper Casanova surrendered to the FBI in late 2020 on charges he led a conspiracy at the head of a violent gang

Rapper Casanova visits SiriusXM Studios on February 14, 2019 in New York City.
Brooklyn-born rapper Casanova pled guilty Wednesday to federal drug and racketeering charges, admitting to a series of crimes committed while leading an interstate gang.

Casanova, born Caswell Senior, first surrendered to the FBI in late 2020. Prosecutors alleged he led the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods gang, and in that role directed a conspiracy that spanned from New York to Florida.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan said Wednesday that Casanova admitted to a July 2020 shooting in Florida, an Aug. 2018 robbery in New York City, and to trafficking more than 100 kilograms of marijuana.

The rapper, best known for the 2016 cut "Don't Run," is due to be sentenced this coming December, at which time he faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 60 years.

