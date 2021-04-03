White Plains

DMX in Grave Condition at New York Hospital After Heart Attack, Attorney Says

Early Saturday morning, TMZ and Variety reported the heart attack DMX suffered was caused by a drug overdose

Grammy-nominated rapper DMX was hospitalized in grave condition late Friday following a heart attack at his New York home.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was rushed to a White Plains hospital from his nearby home around 11 p.m. Friday, his longtime attorney Murray Richman told NBC New York. Richman described the rapper's condition as grave but said he didn't know what precipitated the heart attack.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The 50-year-old rapper was on life support Saturday and surrounded by family and friends, Richman said.

Entertainment News

autism Apr 2

Superhero Dad and Son With Autism Develop Inspiring Comic Book Series

Super Mario Bros Apr 2

Unopened Super Mario Bros. Game From 1986 Sells for $660,000

Early Saturday morning, TMZ and Variety reported the heart attack DMX suffered was caused by a drug overdose. One source told TMZ his doctors "cautioned he may not make it."

The native New Yorker made headlines last summer when he appeared in a Verzuz battle in July with Snoop Dogg. He'd also reportedly been working on a new album following his release from prison for tax fraud. The rapper completed a 12-month stint in prison and was released in January 2019.

DMX has shared his struggles with addition in the past. In late 2019, he took to Instagram to announce he checked himself into rehab again and subsequently canceled a series of performances.

Word of the DMX's condition spread through social media Saturday morning, garnering quick support from contemporaries in the music and entertainment industry.

This story is developing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

White PlainsNew York
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us