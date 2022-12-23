Miami-Dade

Rapper Future Surprises Families With Holiday Gift Giveaway in Miami's Little Haiti

The gift giveaway included holiday music, refreshments and activities for kids and the entire family

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

While the rapper Future may have been born and raised in Atlanta, the multi-platinum record selling musician gave back to the community in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood Thursday with a gift giveaway in time for the holidays.

The 39-year-old rapper, whose given name is Nayvadius Cash, surprised families with the event at the Little Haiti Soccer Park along with City Commission Chairwoman Christine King and the Stanley Gabart Foundation.

The gift giveaway included holiday music, refreshments and activities for kids and the entire family.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dadefutureholiday gift giveawayLittle Haiti
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us