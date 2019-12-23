Rapper Lil Wayne Held at S. Florida Airport; Drugs, Gun Found on Private Jet: Report

Rapper Lil Wayne was held at a South Florida airport Monday after federal agents obtained a warrant to search the private jet he was on for drugs, according to the Miami Herald.

Lil Wayne, or Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., was one of a few passengers on the aircraft who were stopped by federal agents as the search got underway. The private jet landed at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport from California, according to the report.

The search was conducted by the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, among other agencies. After thoroughly examining the aircraft, officials found a gun and cocaine aboard the jet, the newspaper reported.

Lil Wayne, who also goes by ‘Weezy,’ reportedly called his lawyers shortly after the search began. His attorney said the rapper was “cleared” by federal investigators, and was able to leave the airport Monday evening, the report said.

No charges were immediately filed.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.