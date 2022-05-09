georgia

Rapper Young Thug Arrested on Gang-Related Charges in Georgia

The performer also known as Jeffery Lamar Williams, 30, faces a charge of violating Georgia's RICO statute designed to quell organized crime

Rapper Young Thug
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Atlanta rapper Young Thug was booked into jail Monday in Georgia and accused of criminal gang activity.

Fulton County Jail records indicate that the Grammy-winning rapper is being held on felony charges of violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) Act and participating in criminal street gang activity.

Additional details about the allegations were unavailable Monday night.

The RICO allegation is related to an offense in 2013, and the street gang count stemmed from a May 12, 2018, incident, records showed.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Representatives for the hip-hop star did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here

This article tagged under:

georgiaAtlantaYoung Thug
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us