Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Breaks Silence After His Death

Ray Liotta's fiance Jacy Nittolo is reflecting on their "truly magical" time together after the "Goodfellas" star's passing.

On May 28, Nittolo penned an emotional Instagram tribute to the actor and the "deep love" that they shared. The poignant post comes just two days after his rep confirmed to E! News that Liotta had passed away at age 67.

"My life these past couple of years has been nothing but truly magical," Nittolo wrote. "Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever."

Alongside heartwarming photos of the couple exchanging kisses and enjoying time with family, the hairstylist described herself and Liotta as an "inseparable" pair who "laughed daily" together. She also noted that their "chemistry was wild in the best way."

"He was everything in the world to me and we couldn't get enough of each other," Nittolo continued. "The kind of real love that one dreams of."

She concluded her post, "He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I've ever known...and even that is an understatement."

Liotta and Nittolo went public with their romance in early 2020. That December, he announced on Instagram they had gotten engaged, writing, "Christmas wishes do come true. I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!"

Liotta died in his sleep while shooting the film "Dangerous Waters" in the Dominican Republic. In addition to Nittolo, he is also survived by his daughter Karsen, 23, who he shared with ex-wife Michelle Grace.

Following Nittolo's heartbreaking post, fellow celebrities and fans took to its comments section to share their condolences.

That includes former tennis star Ashley Harkleroad, who wrote, "So happy you got to experience that kind of love, Jacy! Some people only dream of that. I'm sorry he left you too soon, now you'll have Angel living with you forever in ur heart. I'm so sorry for your loss baby girl."

Hairstylist Jonathan Colombini added, "I love you Jacy! So sorry for your loss - Ray truly was one of a kind. Sending you and the family all my love and prayers."

Ray Liotta who stared in such films as “Field of Dreams” and “Goodfellas” has died.