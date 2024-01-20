Read the touching note Rainn Wilson received about ‘The Office' from a flight attendant

"The Office" was more than just an award-winning, goofy comedy series to some fans.

Rainn Wilson, who portrayed beloved paper salesman Dwight Schrute in the U.S. version of the show, shared a touching note he received from a flight attendant while traveling through the Portland International Airport.

“The Office got me through some of the darkest days of my life. I can’t thank you enough for that. Sincerely, Melanie (Alaska flight attendant)," the note read.

Wilson reacted to the message in a post on X.

"I didn’t even see who dropped this on my lap at the PDX airport but I greatly appreciate the sentiment, flight attendant Melanie of Alaska Airlines," he wrote.

I didn’t even see who dropped this on my lap at the PDX airport but I greatly appreciate the sentiment, flight attendant Melanie of Alaska Airlines. So humbled to be a part of a show that affected, touched, comforted and inspired. And continues to do so! It’s so fucking rare. A… pic.twitter.com/5h8gxP5j8t — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) January 20, 2024

He continued, “So humbled to be a part of a show that affected, touched, comforted and inspired. And continues to do so! It’s so f---ing rare. A continuous Thank you to the whole Office family, cast, writers, crew and especially AUDIENCE! (Note: this is not an open invitation to give me notes on napkins!)”

This isn't the first time Wilson's been recognized for his former role while traveling.

In April 2023, the actor shared an Instagram story showing a man sitting next to him on a plane watching “The Office.”

“When the person sitting next to you has no idea who you are ...,” he wrote over the screen, while nodding his head in the video.

“How cool that that video the other day went viral of me sitting on the airplane, with the guy watching ‘The Office’ next to me,” Wilson said in a video on the second slide of his post.

Wilson then recounted what happened next, after fans demanded the rest of the story.

“Everyone keeps asking me did the guy ever recognize you? And, yes, so after five hours of watching ‘The Office,’ I finally nudged him,” he said.

Kristan Gillis has 23 tattoos celebrating her favorite TV show, "The Office." Watch Gillis show her tattoos to Rainn Wilson at the "The Reunion" in Chicago and see what all 23 look like.

After a short conversation about whether or not the first season was any good, the man realized who he was talking to.

"His head exploded and we had a nice laugh," Wilson said. "So, happy ending.”

