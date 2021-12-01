Reba McEntire Is Opening a Restaurant and Live Music Venue Next Year

Reba McEntire can now add another accolade to her ever-growing resume: restaurateur.

The country singer is opening her own restaurant and live music venue in Atoka, OK in 2022 and it's aptly named Reba's Place.

The 66-year-old broke the news over the weekend during a concert in Durant, OK and posted a video of the moment on her Instagram page. McEntire was joined by Chief Gary Batton of Oklahoma's Choctaw Nation and revealed that the restaurant is a partnership with the Choctaw Nation and the City of Atoka.

"We're really tickled, we're very excited about it," the singer said in the short clip. "It's going to have great food, family atmosphere, a bandstand in there where we can do a little picking and grinning and singing."

So, how soon can you visit Reba's Place? McEntire said she's hoping to open it around September 2022. In the meantime, we'll settle for all the exciting details.

A website for the venue describes it as a "combination restaurant, bar, live music venue and retail store" and says it's constructed in a century-old Masonic Temple.

"Reba’s place features two stories of dining space that open to a central stage which will regularly host live music performances," the website explains.

Now, what about the menu? It'll feature made-from-scratch regional dishes in addition to other staples from areas such as Nashville, New Orleans and Mexico. A "Fancy" steak dinner, chicken fried steak, street tacos, and pinto beans and cornbread (Reba's favorite) will also appear on the menu.

On the main floor, a restored antique bar will offer a variety of beer, wine and cocktails.

There will also be plenty to see around the building, including a collection of memorabilia from Reba’s personal archives that will be updated regularly. The retail store will also have a mix of merchandise that's being created just for Reba's Place and other Reba items.

