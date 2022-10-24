Reese Witherspoon's Son Looks Just Like His Famous Parents in Cute Birthday Photos

Reese Witherspoon can’t help but gush about how proud she is of her son Deacon Phillippe in honor of his 19th birthday.

The “Sweet Home Alabama” star celebrated her oldest son’s birthday with a couple of pictures that showed his resemblance to her and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, 48.

Witherspoon, 46, uploaded a recent picture of the teenager as well as a childhood photo of him for her Instagram birthday post on Oct. 23.

“Big Birthday Love for @deaconphillippe today!” she cheered in the caption. “The guy who possesses the most joyful energy, endless drive, ambition and talent. And the biggest heart in the world.”

She added, “Could not be more PROUD of you.. I love you, D!”

Deacon Phillippe has recently followed in his parents’ footsteps and landed his first major acting gig. He appeared in Season 3 of Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” after Mindy Kaling — the show’s creator and Witherspoon’s close friend — cast him.

Witherspoon’s fans usually point out similarities between her, her son, and Ryan Phillippe whenever she uploads a photo of her children to social media.

After the Oscar-winner shared a picture of her son attending his high school prom in May, Instagram users debated in the comments if he looked more like his mom or her former “Cruel Intentions” co-star.

Some wrote, “He looks just like you!” and “He is your clone, mama.”

Others commented, “Looks Just like his dad.”

Plenty were in the middle. “I’ve never seen a kid look so much like his mother AND his father,” one person wrote.

In addition to his budding acting career, Deacon Phillippe is a musician, too. He released his first single called “Long Run” in 2020, which his mom labeled the “song of the summer” on Instagram at the time.

Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, who divorced in 2008, are also parents to 23-year-old daughter Ava.

In 2011, Witherspoon tied the knot with talent agent Jim Toth. They share a 10-year-old son named Tennessee.

