Movies and Entertainment

$1 movies? Regal Cinemas announces special family ticket deals for the summer

Summer Movie Express guests can also buy $5 snack packs.

By Staff Reports

NBC Los Angeles

Regal Cinemas is offering a summer deal for you and the family, movies for just $1.

The Summer Movie Express deal will take place each week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. from June 11 til August 7 at all participating theaters.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Some of the movies include Peter Rabbit 2, Puss in Boots, The Angry 2 Birds, and Despicable ME3 among many others. Click here to check out the full list.

Along with the movie, Summer Movie Express guests can also buy a $5 snack pack that includes a junior-sized drink, snack-sized popcorn, and fruit snacks. 

For more information on the Summer Movie Express, click here

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Movies and Entertainment
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us