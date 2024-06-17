Music & Musicians

Reggaeton singer Don Omar reveals he has cancer ahead of additional tour dates

The Puerto Rican singer captioned the post in Spanish, saying that “tomorrow” he will be cancer free.

By Doha Madani | NBC News

Don Omar performs onstage during his "Back To Reggaeton" tour at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Ga., on April 18.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images (File)

Reggaeton star Don Omar revealed he has cancer in an Instagram post on Monday with a photo of what appears to be him wearing a hospital bracelet.

The Puerto Rican singer captioned the post in Spanish, saying that "tomorrow" he will be cancer free. There were no additional details on his diagnosis or treatment.

"Good intentions are well received," he wrote, according to the translation. "See you all soon."

The post comes only hours after Omar posted a video of him auditioning dancers for the second leg of his "Back to Reggaeton" tour. New shows resume in August, starting with a stop in Oakland, California.

Omar, whose real name is William Omar Landrón Rivera, rose to popularity in the early 2000s. He has released eight studio albums since 2003 and has won two Latin Grammy awards out of 13 nominations.

He also spent many years famously feuding with fellow singer Daddy Yankee, despite collaborating and touring together early in their careers. The two men posted that they buried the hatchet in separate Instagram posts in December, according to Billboard.

"I wish you the best for you and your family," Omar wrote. "Thank you for your competitiveness and admirable discipline but even more thank you for what you did for our music.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

