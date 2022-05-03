Retailer Ulta Beauty Apologizes for Insensitive Phrase in Kate Spade Email

Retailer Ulta Beauty apologized Monday after it emailed customers to say "Come hang with Kate Spade" as part of a promotion for the luxury brand, whose eponymous co-founder hanged herself.

The email to subscribers promoting Kate Spade New York's Sparkle fragrance on Sunday prompted criticism from some recipients, who noted the tragic nature of Spade's death.

The body of Spade, 55, and a note were found in her Park Avenue apartment in New York City in 2018. On Monday, Ulta's follow-up email to customers said that "a very insensitive choice of words was used and for that we are very sorry."

The company chalked up the message to an honest mistake. "At Ulta Beauty, our teams are human, and this was truly an error with no intent to do harm."

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.