Rolling Stones announce 2024 tour stop at Levi's Stadium

The Rolling Stones will be tumbling back to the Bay Area for a stop on their 2024 Hackney Diamonds Tour, a July 17 show at Levi's Stadium that looks to be the finale on their North American swing.

The rock and roll legends, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Co., will be performing in 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada as they follow up on their new chart-topping studio album "Hackney Diamonds," which just got a Grammy nod for its lead single "Angry."

"Hackney Diamonds" is the Stones' first studio album since 2005's "A Bigger Bang." But they've continued to tour through the years to sell-out crowds across the globe, including a previous stop at Levi's Stadium on their No Filter Tour in August 2019.

On the heels of that show, many feared the Stones would never return to Levi's after the band wrote a scathing letter to the city of Santa Clara criticizing officials for allegedly making last-minute changes to the show and canceling planned pyrotechnics.

Tickets for the 2024 tour, sponsored by AARP, go on sale to the general public Dec. 1.