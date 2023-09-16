Celebrity News

Russell Brand denies sexual assault allegations against him

Brand denied the allegations and said his relationships have all been consensual

British comedian and actor Russell Brand is denying allegations of sexual assault against him published as a result of a joint investigation published Saturday by the Times of London, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

In a video posted to his social media accounts, Brand denied the allegations and said his relationships have all been consensual. He said he received "extremely disturbing" communications from a mainstream TV company and a newspaper "listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks."

"But amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute," Brand said.

An attorney for Brand declined to comment on the allegations.

