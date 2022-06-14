Sami Sheen is just getting started on her new project.

Earlier this week, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' 18-year-old daughter promoted her new OnlyFans account on Instagram. The post resulted in both of her parents speaking out about the profile.

"I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I've urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," Charlie said in a statement to E! News on June 13. "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof."

In response, Denise told E! News that Sami's choices were out of her control. "Sam is 18, and this decision wasn't based on whose house she lives in," the actress said. "All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgement, but she makes her own choices."

Regardless of what her parents said, Sami showed no signs of shutting down her profile. "Don't forget to subscribe if you haven't already," she tweeted on June 14. "I have a new post going up there on Wednesday."

She also wished her followers "sweet dreams" with a heart emoji.

Before creating her OnlyFans, Sami would share glimpses into her reality through Instagram. In recent months, the content creator attended the Coachella Music Festival with friends and also appeared to enjoy prom night.

And on Mother's Day weekend, Sami took time to honor her mom. "Happy mother's day!! i love u so much mom," she wrote. "U have no idea how grateful I am to have u in my life."

In addition to Sami, Denise is also raising 17-year-old daughter Lola with Charlie. She also adopted 11-year-old daughter Eloise in 2011.

As her oldest child explores a new social media platform, Denise appeared to be understanding when she commented on Sami's Instagram post.

"Sami, I will always support you &Always have your back," she wrote. "I love you."