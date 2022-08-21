Sarah Hyland Marries Wells Adams During Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally made it down the aisle.

Nearly three years after the Bachelor Nation mainstay first proposed to the "Modern Family" star, a source confirms to E! News that the two got married on Aug. 20 during an outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, Calif.

Hyland's "Modern Family" co-star Sofa Vergara shared a glimpse into the festivities on Instagram, writing alongside a photo booth pic, "#sarahandwells wedding."

The pair--who met on social media after his time on "Bachelor in Paradise"--went public with their romance in the fall of 2017.

They announced they were engaged in July 2019 and celebrated with an intimate engagement party three months later. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hyland and Adams had to put their wedding plans on hold.

Despite the scheduling setbacks, the smitten couple kept positive attitudes, even celebrating their original date with a mock wedding photo shoot where Sarah donned a white lacy crop top and sunhat featuring a veil that read "Bride to Be."

Sarah Hyland &Wells Adams: Romance Rewind

"A couple, a pandemic, &a postponed wedding: A series. We were supposed to get married today. Instead... we took pictures and drank wine," Hyland captioned her Instagram post in August 2020. "I love you to Pluto &back."

Adams also posted a silly snap from the day, writing, "We were supposed to get married today. We didn't. But I still got to grab a butt. So, ya know, still pretttty cool."

Nearly two years later, Hyland "finally" attended what she called the "bridal shower of my dreams." The actress posted several photos and videos from June 4 on her Instagram Stories, including a pic event of her custom enamel box clutch that had "Mrs. Adams" written in gold lettering on the side.

Earlier that week, Adams chatted with E! News at Disney's recent upfront presentation, where he revealed that the wedding would "hopefully" be happening sometime this summer.

"We've been full force into planning for three years, so everything's done," he exclusively told E! News on June 2. "We just need to actually have it."

Sounds like it was all well worth the wait.