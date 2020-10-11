‘Saturday Night Live' Addresses Pence's Debate Fly as Bill Burr Hosts

"Saturday Night Live" opened this week’s episode with their version of the recent vice presidential debate between Sen. Kamala Harris, played by Maya Rudolph, and Vice President Mike Pence, portrayed by Beck Bennett. The debate covered a “who cares” number of topics said debate moderator Susan Page, played by Kate McKinnon.



When asked about President Trump’s condition following his coronavirus diagnosis last week, Pence says, "The president is doing amazing, thanks to his team of terrified doctors."



Jim Carrey returned to the show to play the fly that landed on Pence’s head for over 2 minutes during Wednesday’s debate. Taking inspiration from Jeff Goldblum’s 1986 film “The Fly,” the show gave their theory on why it happened, and Carrey’s fly is joined by Kenan Thompson as Herman Caine.

Comedian Bill Burr got his turn to host "Saturday Night Live," telling the masked audience it had “always been a lifelong dream.”



Burr’s monologue gave a taste of his typically ruthless comedic style, and he took aim at controversial topics such as cancel culture and being “woke.”



He also used the monologue to criticize white women, saying "Somehow, white women swung their Gucci-booted feet over the fence of oppression and stuck themselves at the front of the line.”

Guitarist Jack White appeared as the show’s musical guest after country singer Morgan Wallen was pulled from the show for breaking coronavirus protocols.

White performed a medley of his own songs including “Ball and Biscuit” and “Lazaretto.” The White Stripes singer took to Instagram to explain to fans how he planned to honor the late guitar legend Eddie Van Halen, who died earlier this week.

Weekend Update returned as hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che took turns taking jabs at “President and active bio-weapon" Donald Trump, who returned home from the hospital earlier this week after his coronavirus diagnosis.



“I have to say it’s amazing to watch a guy have a near-death experience and learn nothing from it,” said Jost. “It’s like watching someone smoke through the hole in their neck.”