Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for COVID-19

"TODAY" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie has tested positive for COVID-19.

Guthrie is fully vaccinated and has received a booster dose of the vaccine.

She anchored Monday's show virtually from home and said she was feeling well, "little sniffles, but not much more than that."

"Trading places w @hodakotb! Feeling fine - be back in studio soon ;)," she tweeted.

It comes less than a week after her co-anchor Hoda Kotb tested positive for COVID. Kotb was back in the studio Monday morning after receiving two subsequent negative tests.

COVID-19 cases have surged in recent weeks, jumping more than 200% in the last two weeks, according to an analysis by NBC News.