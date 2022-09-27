See How Olivia Newton-John's Husband John Easterling, John Travolta and More Honored Her on Her Birthday

Olivia Newton-John's family and friends are remembering her "magic."

On Sept. 26, what would've been her 74th birthday, several of her loved ones paid tribute to the late actress.

Newton-John's "Grease" co-star John Travolta shared a throwback photo of them on the set of the 1978 film and wrote, "Happy birthday my Olivia." And while his Danny may have captured the heart of her Sandy onscreen, in real life, she was married to John Easterling, who shared a "birthday memory" on Instagram.

The Amazon Herb Company founder recalled how he took Newton-John on a "week-long adventure in the Out Islands of the Bahamas," where they rented a house and a boat.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It was private, it was wonderful, and we would take the boat to uninhabited islands and beach it and just explore," Easterling shared, "just the two of us."

But one day, while they were returning from a trip to Great Guana Cay, things took a turn and a storm rolled in.

Olivia Newton-John's Life in Photos

"The wind was howling the boat was rolling and slamming into the waves, rain was stinging like someone throwing thumbtacks in your face," Easterling continued. "Olivia got behind me holding tight as I was navigating this 23-foot runabout with a central consul. The only instrument was a magnetic compass."

He remembered how he was aiming for Elbow Cay, but because of the limited visibility, he didn't know if they had blown off course. But when the storm lifted, Easterling recalled, they were "perfectly on course." As the couple continued on their journey, they saw a rainbow and dolphins jumping by their boat.

"Olivia looked at me like I was a superhero and I knew it was mostly blind faith and dumb luck," Easterling wrote. "As the dolphins led us over the gorgeous aqua water, under the rainbow towards the lighthouse, we both recognized the fingerprints of the supernatural were all over this -- and that's the way we lived our life. Every day with Olivia there was a hint of magic and every day with Olivia was a bit of the supernatural. Happy Birthday Honey - I Love You!"

Easterling wasn't the only family member to honor Newton-John. Her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, also shared footage from a "birthday dinner for mama," adding, "We love you mama."

Newton-John died at her ranch in Southern California on Aug. 8. She was 73 years old. Her passing came after a battle with breast cancer.

Two days later, Easterling thanked fans for the "ocean of love and support" and paid tribute to the four-time Grammy winner.

"Olivia, Our love for each other transcends our understanding," he wrote on Instagram. "Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to 'work' on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever."

Dame Olivia Newton-John died Monday morning at her home in Southern California. She was 73.