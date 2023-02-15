Valentine's Day may be over, but this bad romance is just getting started.

Lady Gaga surprised fans Feb. 14 when she shared a sneak peek of her upcoming movie "Joker: Folie à Deux" on Instagram.

In the must-see image, the Oscar winner showcased her transformation into Harley Quinn as she gets up close and personal with Joaquin Phoenix's Joker. And despite the tiny tease, fans are already clamoring for more.

"Yes!" Kate Hudson wrote in the comment section, while Lili Reinhart simply shared, "Omgomgomg."

In the film, which is a musical sequel to director Todd Phillips' 2019 film "Joker," Phoenix will reprise his Oscar-winning role as the legendary Batman villain while Gaga will play his longtime henchwoman and love interest.

While plot details are still being kept under wraps, "Folie à Deux" references a delusion or mental illness shared by two people, suggesting that Joker and Harley are up to something.

Gaga's latest movie project comes as the singer continues to find huge success on the big screen.

Just last month, the Grammy winner celebrated her 2023 Oscar nomination—her fourth overall—for Best Original Song thanks to "Hold My Hand."

"Writing this song for the film "Top Gun: Maverick" was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget," she wrote on Instagram Jan. 25. "So grateful for the magic of music and cinema. Love you my co-writer @bloodpop. I'm on set filming now big love to little monsters!"

And in 2019, the "A Star Is Born" star made Oscar history by becoming the first person to ever be nominated for both Best Actress and Best Original Song in the same year. While she only received a trophy for "Shallow," it's clear this woman still deserves a round of applause.

Warner Bros' "Joker: Folie à Deux" is expected to hit theaters in 2024.