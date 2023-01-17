They tried to make Marisa Abela look like Amy Winehouse and the results are in.

As filming begins on "Back to Black," the biopic on the late Grammy winner, fans are getting a glimpse at the actress's transformation.

Earlier this week, Abela was spotted filming scenes in London where her portrayal of the "Rehab" singer didn't go unnoticed. Wearing head-to-toe black, the 26-year-old actress donned Winehouse's trademark look of dark eyeliner and voluminous hair.

Along for the scene was Eddie Marsan, who is slated to play Winehouse's father Mitch Winehouse.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, the upcoming movie is set to chronicle the late Grammy winner's vibrant years living in London and her intense journey to fame. In June 2011, Winehouse was found dead in London at the age of 27 after facing a public battle with drugs and alcohol. An investigation revealed her cause of death was accidental alcohol poisoning.

Despite Winehouse's tumultuous personal life amid her soaring career, Taylor-Johnson assured fans she wants to create a special movie that will celebrate the talented artist.

"I feel excited and humbled to have this opportunity to realize Winehouse's beautifully unique and tragic story to cinema accompanied by the most important part of her legacy–her music," the "Fifty Shades of Grey" director previously told Deadline. "I am fully aware of the responsibility, with my writing collaborator—Matt Greenhalgh—I will create a movie that we will all love and cherish forever. Just like we do Amy."