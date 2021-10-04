See Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Kids Adorably Show Support for Dad in Reunion Game

Tom Brady prevailed in one of the NFL's most highly anticipated matchups of the season, and he did so with the support of his biggest little fans.

On Sunday, Oct. 3, just before Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on his old team, the New England Patriots, wife Gisele Bündchen posted a photo to Instagram of herself and the couple's children Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8, as they cheered on the superstar quarterback. Bündchen, who had a big smile on her face, was wearing Brady's Bucs jersey, as was Benjamin.

"We are ready! Let's go Bucs!! Let's go papai!!! [heart emoji]," the 41-year-old model captioned the post. She also translated the message into her native Portuguese.

In the pic, Benjamin appeared to be shouting with his eyes closed and his fist clenched, while Vivian looked delighted as well. In addition, Brady shares Jack, 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

It appeared that his family's well-wishes went a long way. Not only did Brady, 44, top the Patriots and his former coach, Bill Belichick, by a score of 19-17 in a tightly fought battle, but he broke Drew Brees' mark for the most career passing yards in NFL history.

After the game, Brady gave a touching shout-out to his family during an on-field interview with NBC's Michele Tafoya from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. "I want to say hi to my parents — they're up there in the crowd somewhere," he said. "My wife, my kids — it's gonna be a late night for them. But just an amazing night for our family. Great to win against a really good football team."

There had previously been media and fan speculation that Brady and Belichick's relationship became strained over the course of Brady's 20 seasons with the Patriots, despite their six Super Bowl titles together. The athlete left New England in the 2020 offseason before winning a title with Tampa Bay earlier this year in his first season with the new team.

After the game, Belichick and Brady enjoyed a brief hug, and the notoriously prickly coach later told the media that Brady is "a great quarterback — I think that goes without saying."

