See what gifts Beyoncé sent a 2-year-old fan after viral TikTok

Tyler Fabregas is surrounded by Beyoncé's sweet embrace.

After the 2-year-old went viral for calling the Grammy winner his friend, she proved the feelings were mutual by sending him and his family a loving care package.

Alongside a photo of Tyler beaming with a bouquet of roses and a unicorn stuffed animal, his mom Bea Fabregas, wrote on Instagram April 24, "Through the power of Queen B's internet (millions of views and likes it's crazy!) she saw the video and sent over some of her favorite blue flowers, a new animal best friend for Tyler."

Beyoncé also added a note with the gift that read, "I see your halo, Tyler."

And Tyler's mom also undoubtedly saw the singer's.

"With the amount of mentions and videos Beyonce gets everyday, it still blows our mind to know time was set aside to send this sweet gift over," Bea reflected. "My mama heart!"

She added, "Tyler maybe too young to remember all this, but i'll always remind him to dream big and shoot for the stars. BEYONCE SENT MY BABY FLOWERS!!!!"

The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer's surprise comes one week after Bea shared a video of Tyler asking, "Where's Beyoncé?" When she explains she's in her own home, Tyler asks, "Can I visit Beyoncé?"

"No, we don't know her personally," Bea, who lives in the Philippines, explained in the April 17 video. "She's not mama's friend. She doesn't live here also, baby."

"She's our friend," Tyler emphasized. "Beyoncé is my friend."

And although Bea shared in the clip that the best she could do was play Cowboy Carter at home, users couldn't get enough of Tyler's assertion. One commented, "I believe you, Tyler. Beyonce is also my friend." While another joked, "He said, 'Speak for yourself, mama! She's my friend."

And clearly, Tyler was right.

