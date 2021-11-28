‘Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Responds to Rumors She Faked Her Pregnancy

Christine Quinn is firing back at online critics.

The "Selling Sunset" star, who documented her pregnancy and life as a new mom on the fourth season of the hit Netflix show, slammed people for spreading rumors and questioning her motherhood journey.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Nov. 27, Quinn shared a screenshot of a private message she received from an unidentified user, in which the person accused her of faking her pregnancy. Although the real estate agent has since deleted her post, Us Weekly captured it before it was removed.

"Why did you fake your pregnancy? It's totally OK to admit to having a surrogate but don't set unrealistic expectations for PP moms when you didn't even carry the baby yourself," the Instagram user allegedly told Quinn. "It's deceitful and a shame."

However, the 33-year-old Netflix star quickly shut down the accusation, responding, "K y'all are beyond f---ing sick."

She later took to Twitter, posting, "For all yall still mad on pregnancy gate please go look at my ig stories. And apologize. This is seriously so hurtful."

"You can post a picture of giving birth and these conspiracy people still won't believe you. Kinda of sick," one follower commented, to which Quinn replied, "Hahq [sic] so true babe."

The reality TV personality's rep confirmed to E! News in May that she welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Christian Georges Dumontet, with her husband Christian Richard.

News about her son's arrival, in which Quinn had to have an emergency C-section, came just days after she attended the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards Unscripted.

"Baby C is more precious than I could have ever imagined. Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone," she told People at the time. "It is the most incredible feeling to know that you have created life. My protective mama bear mentality is stronger than ever. My sole job is to protect him, to love him and to raise him."

Two months after welcoming her little one, Quinn opened up about her "extremely dramatic" childbirth experience.

"Reliving the trauma on 'Selling Sunset' about my birth experience, was one of the most difficult things I have ever done; let alone allowing these very raw, personal moments of my life captured on camera," she wrote in July. "I am not often publicly vulnerable, as I feel the responsibility to put on a brave face, despite still feeling at the time hopeless, terrified, and to this day traumatized. Both myself, and baby Christian are lucky to be alive."

Quinn also went into detail about the day her son arrived, explaining, "After my water broke the day I was filming, I was rushed to the hospital already 9cm dilated. Hyperventilating from the excruciating pain, I was immediately rushed in to an emergency crash C-section due to both our heart rates instantly plummeting."

"Baby C umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck," she continued. "Baby C was seconds away from not making it. The surgeons didn't even have time to count their tools before stitching me up as I was flatlining. They ran me through the X-ray machine immediately after surgery to ensure there was no remaining tools left in my body. I am so grateful for the doctors and surgeons that saved BOTH of us."

She added, "I thank God everyday for my blessings, and my miracle baby."