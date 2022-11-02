Sharon Stone Says Doctors Found Large Fibroid Tumor After Original ‘Misdiagnosis and Incorrect Procedure'

Sharon Stone is opening up about her health.

The "Basic Instinct" actress revealed that she had been misdiagnosed by doctors and actually had a tumor that needed to be removed.

"Just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure," she wrote on Twitter Nov. 1. "This time double epidural. With worsening pain went for a SECOND OPINION: I have a large fibroid tumor that must come out."

Sharon, 64, then urged women not to "get blown off," but to always get a second doctor's opinion because "it can save your life."

"I'll be down for 4-6 weeks for full recovery," she concluded. "Thx for your care. It's all good."

The Golden Globe winner also tweeted the link to a study titled, "Women More Likely Than Men to Suffer Misdiagnosis, According to Studies," advising women to read the article.

Stone was showered with a lot of support from fans who shared a similar experience, including one social media user who tweeted, "My wife went through this several years ago Sharon. Oddly, her pain wasn't constant, but when it hit it would send her into orbit. It was simply unbearable. She finally received an accurate diagnosis followed by surgery. Recovery was a bit slow but she did fine."

Another added, "Oh no babe. I had the exact same 3 years ago. You was so right to get a second opinion. Hope you have a speedy recovery. All my love."

While a third wrote, "I'm so sorry to hear that you are ill. Best wishes for surgery and a speedy recovery. Thanks for always sharing your experiences with us and for looking out for us!"