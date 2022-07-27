Shawn Mendes Cancels Tour Dates to ‘Ground' Himself Amid Mental Health Struggles

Shawn Mendes is putting his mental health first.

On Wednesday, July 27 the "Señorita" singer announced that he's canceling his remaining "Wonder: The World Tour" dates after he revealed that he was postponing a few of his upcoming shows due to his mental health.

"As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn't totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me," he said in a statement on Instagram. "I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away."

"After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger," Mendes continued. "I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK / Europe."

"We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority," he added.

Mendes noted that his fans shouldn't take this the wrong way because he'll still be making new music and plans to see them again on tour in the future.

"It breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise you I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal," he said. "I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey."

Mendes' announcement comes after he postponed "three weeks of shows" in early July. Due to him reaching his "breaking point" on tour, Mendes decided to do what was right and take some time away from his career.

“I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point," he said on Instagram at the time.

