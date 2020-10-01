Saturday Night Live

‘SNL' Releases Teaser of Jim Carrey, Maya Rudolph as Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Carrey’s Biden naturally has aviator sunglasses

Screenshot from "Saturday Night Live" YouTube video.

"Saturday Night Live" returns with new shows this weekend and on Thursday night, "SNL" gave viewers a preview of Jim Carrey as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Maya Rudolph will also be back this season to portray Kamala Harris, a gig that won her an Emmy as outstanding guest actress in a comedy series last year.

In the video posted Thursday, Carrey dons a wig and a pair of aviator sunglasses to complete the Biden look.

He's taking over for stars Woody HarrelsonJason Sudeikis and John Mulaney, who have played Biden in the past year.

The show will "originate" from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, according to a release from NBC. Chris Rock will host this week for the third time and Megan Thee Stallion will make her first "SNL" musical guest appearance.

The late-night comedy show switched to at-home episodes back in April after the pandemic shuttered doors across the country and shut down productions. The first "SNL at Home" aired on April 11 and was hosted by Tom Hanks. Over the following three remote episodes, celebrities across the United States made guest appearances, courtesy of the internet, including Larry David, Adam Sandler, DJ Khaled, and even Brad Pitt.

Pitt’s portrayal of Dr. Anthony Fauci even earned him an Emmy nod — he was nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series.

"Saturday Night Live" returns Oct. 3, 2020, at 11:30 p.m. ET.

