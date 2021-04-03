‘SNL' Roasts Embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz; Daniel Kaluuya Hosts Vaccine Game Show

Rep. Matt Gaetz starred in several segments of "Saturday Night Live" this week after reports emerged that he is under federal investigation to determine if he engaged in sex trafficking or had a relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

Gaetz, played by Pete Davidson, appeared on a recurring segment called "Oops, You Did It Again," hosted by Britney Spears, played by Chloe Fineman. The Republican congressman has repeatedly denied the allegations – which were first reported by the New York Times – and said they're part of an extortion plot in which he is the victim.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Spears began the segment with: "Shout out to our sponsor, Georgia – voted best place to not vote." The state passed a law this week that rolled back voting access.

Britney's final guest tonight was Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz. pic.twitter.com/Bde0PgSZuH — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 4, 2021

Daniel Kaluuya, known for his roles in "Get Out," "Black Panther," and "Judas and the Black Messiah," hosted the show this week. In his opening monologue, he joked about his accent and Meghan Markle's claims that the royal family expressed concerns over her son Archie's skin tone.

"I know you're hearing my accent and thinking – 'Oh no, he's not Black. He's British.' Let me reassure you that I am Black. I am Black, and I am British. Basically, I'm what the royal family was worried the baby would look like," he quipped.

Kaluuya went on to host a segment called "Vaccine Game Show," which featured a Black family asking questions about the coronavirus vaccine and explaining their hesitancy to get the shot.

Later in the show, "Weekend Update" co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che returned to Gaetz's investigation and Georgia's new voting law.

"Representative Matt Gaetz, who looks like a caricature artist's drawing of me, is reportedly under investigation for an alleged sexual relationship with an underage girl because Gaetz believes that only voters should have to show ID," Jost said.

Musical guest St. Vincent performed "The Melting of the Sun" and "Pay Your Way in Pain."