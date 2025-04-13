‘SNL' roasts Trump administration in ‘White Lotus' parody sketch ‘The White Potus'

President Donald Trump and his administration had an uncomfortable stay at the White Lotus.

During this week's "Saturday Night Live," the show created its own spin of the most recent season of the popular HBO Max show, replacing the show's characters with Trump, members of his family, and even Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as they try to navigate an economy rattled by Trump's tariffs.

With Trump playing the role of Timothy Ratliff, the family patriarch who (spoiler) gets caught up in a criminal investigation that may threaten the family's money while on vacation in Thailand, the sketch begins with cast member James Austin Johnson as Trump staring into space while sitting on the bed. Then, his wife, Melania Trump with the infamous Victoria Ratliff accent, played by cast member Chloe Fineman, comes in.

"Hello, Earth to Donald. It's your wife Melania, are you okay?" Fineman as Melania Trump said. Johnson as Trump then snaps out of it and says he is okay before taking a McDonald's brand pill.

Later in the sketch, the Donald and Melania Trump are sitting at the same breakfast table from the show with their sons Don Jr. and Eric, played by Mikey Day and former cast member Alex Moffat.

"We are so lucky that America will always be a rich and powerful nation," Melania Trump says as Johnson as Trump stares ominously. "I mean, can you imagine how awful it would be if America lost all its money and no one in the world respected us anymore?"

Johnson as Trump then looks at his phone to see a Newsmax article titled "Trump Triggers Worldwide Recession."

The White Potus pic.twitter.com/PhOlMPx02y — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 13, 2025

This week's host, Jon Hamm, also popped into the sketch as RFK Jr., who Fineman as Melania Trump refers to as "just weird."

"In my head, I have all these crazy ideas," Hamm as RFK says. "Like, I have this syringe for active measles virus and I just want to stab somebody with it."

"I mean I have all these crazy ideas," he continued. "What if we took fluoride out of the drinking water. What would that do to people's teeth?"

The show then cut to cast member Sarah Sherman as "White Lotus" character Chelsea with her famous buck teeth.

Musical guest Lizzo appeared as Belinda Lindsey, and Scarlett Johansson played Ivanka Trump as she left a Buddhist temple.

Former cast member Beck Bennet also appeared in the sketch to reprise his role as Russian President Vladimir Putin, who tries to make Johnson as Trump feel better after he wakes up from a nightmare where he points a gun at Uncle Sam, played by Andrew Dismukes, and says he is going to place a 500% tariff on China.

"Vladimir, I think we're all having weird dreams," Johnson as Trump said.

Check out more from this week's "SNL" here: