Sophia Bush dating soccer star Ashlyn Harris after respective breakups

Sophia Bush has scored herself a new date amid her divorce from her estranged husband Grant Hughes.

The "One Tree Hill" alum is dating former USWNT soccer player Ashlyn Harris, who herself is in the middle of a legal separation from estranged wife Ali Krieger, according to multiple outlets.

News of their budding romance comes two months after reports surfaced that Bush, 41, had filed for divorce from Hughes, 42, to end their 13-month marriage.

In his response, Hughes, 42, listed June 27 as their date of separation and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their breakup, per the document obtained by E! News. Additionally, the entrepreneur asked the court to not grant spousal support to either party and that they each cover their own attorney's fees.

In September, Harris, 37, submitted her own divorce papers to end her marriage to fellow soccer star Krieger, 39, with whom she shares daughter Sloane, 2, and son Ocean, 14 months. The filing came nearly four years after the pair tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Miami.

In recent months, Bush and Harris crossed paths numerous times. The two were on a panel alongside beverage exec Sophie Ann Kelly at the Cannes Lions advertising festival in June, with Bush captioning a photo of the lineup on her Instagram, "Love you @ashlynharris24 and @sophieannkelly."

They were also at a Peacock watch party for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in July, before attending the Kallmeyer's New York Fashion Week show in September.

Most recently, the actress and athlete were seen hanging out together in Instagram photos posted by Canadian soccer player Selenia Iacchelli. In images shared on Oct. 10, Bush and Harris were all smiles as they partied with Angel City FC's Merritt Mathias and Kari Fleischauer.

E! News has reached out to reps for Bush and Harris but has not received comment.