Bruce Springsteen

Springsteen, Bocelli Connect With Music in Shadow of Pandemic

Springsteen will appear on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Eastern

By The Associated Press

Bruce-Springsteen-Mohegan-Sun-Arena
Mohegan Sun

Hoping to raise moods during the coronavirus pandemic, Bruce Springsteen and Andrea Bocelli each plan to reach their fans with music — The Boss as a guest DJ and the tenor with a live performance.

Bocelli will give a solo livestreamed performance on Easter Sunday from the main historic cathedral in Milan, Italy.

Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage

John Prine 14 hours ago

Celebrated Singer-Songwriter John Prine Dies at 73

tv shows 16 hours ago

‘Hawaii Five-0,’ ‘Good Doctor’ Among TV Shows Benefitting From Stay-at-Homes

“On the day in which we celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs, I’m honored and happy to answer ‘Sì’ to the invitation of the city and the Duomo of Milan,” Bocelli said in a statement.

There will be no audience present, but the concert will be exclusively streamed live globally on the tenor’s YouTube channel from 6 p.m. UK time or 1 p.m. Eastern.

Springsteen will appear on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Eastern. According to E Street Radio host Jim Rotolo, Springsteen will be DJing music he’s been listening to during the pandemic.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Bruce Springsteencoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us