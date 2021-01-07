Starbucks Unveils 2 New Drinks — Including Pistachio Latte — as Part of Winter Menu

Starbucks has unveiled some new winter menu items, led by the Pistachio Latte, to ring in the new year.

The company announced that four new items, two beverages and two food items, are available at participating locations nationwide as of Tuesday, while two other choices have become a permanent part of the menu.

The Pistachio Latte, which can be ordered hot or iced, pairs pistachio flavor with espresso, steamed milk and a salted brown butter topping.

Another newly added seasonal beverage is the Honey Almondmilk Cold Brew, a non-dairy drink made with Starbucks Cold Brew and honey and topped with almond milk.

Starbucks is also adding Red Velvet Loaf and Earth Cake Pops to the menu. The Red Velvet Loaf is vanilla cake swirled with red velvet cake and topped with a white chocolate icing, while the Earth Cake Pop is made out of chocolate cake dipped in blue icing with green-and-white sprinkles to resemble a globe.

The two items being added to the permanent menu are Honey Almondmilk Flat White and the healthy option of Kale and Portabella Mushroom Sous Vide Egg Bites.

The Honey Almondmilk Flat White debuted last year and mixes Starbucks Blonde espresso with honey and almond milk. The egg bites feature chopped kale, portobello mushrooms with cage-free eggs and Monterey Jack cheese.

The newest additions come after Starbucks announced last month that it would be rolling out the wildly popular dairy alternative oat milk at all of its stores across the country starting this spring.

Starbucks' latest treats arrive as the company continues to adjust with COVID-19 cases surging across the country. The Seattle-based coffee seller announced last month that it was temporarily suspending its popular "Happy Hour" promotion due to a rise in cases, halting the popular events that always fall on Thursdays from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. local time.

"Given the rise in cases and the current guidance from the scientific community to not gather indoors in large groups for prolonged periods of time, we decided to pause Happy Hours in December and January 7," a Starbucks spokesperson told TODAY in an email.

The company has also taken precautions during the pandemic like reducing hours, closing seating areas in some locations, utilizing drive-thru windows at some stores and offering mobile ordering via its app.

