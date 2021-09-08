Steph Curry

Steph and Ayesha Curry Roll into Oakland, Calif., with a Bus to Feed and Teach Kids

“It's not the teacher’s fault. It’s not the parents’ fault. It's a community issue,” said Ayesha Curry, whose new bus unites kids with healthy food and books

Stephen and Ayesha Curry
Getty Image

The bus is loud — in color and sound. That’s the way NBA star Stephen Curry and his entrepreneur wife, Ayesha Curry, prefer it. They want the kids to see it coming.

Yet, it would be difficult to miss what the Currys call the Eat. Learn. Play. Bus, a hot pink, pale blue and yellowish gold mobile unit that rolls out for the first time Wednesday blaring music at an elementary school in Oakland, California.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This multifaceted converted school bus is designed to do much more than the ice cream truck from a bygone era: feed, teach, energize and engage Black children and other youths of color in Oakland’s stressed communities. In Alameda County, nearly 42 percent of children are eligible for free or reduced price lunch, according to one report. Also, according to aCoach.org, Black children in Oakland are four times more likely to be reading multiple years below their grade level than white students.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Steph CurryOaklandAyesha Curry
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us