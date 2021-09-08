Steph and Ayesha Curry Roll into Oakland, Calif., with a Bus to Feed and Teach Kids

The bus is loud — in color and sound. That’s the way NBA star Stephen Curry and his entrepreneur wife, Ayesha Curry, prefer it. They want the kids to see it coming.

Yet, it would be difficult to miss what the Currys call the Eat. Learn. Play. Bus, a hot pink, pale blue and yellowish gold mobile unit that rolls out for the first time Wednesday blaring music at an elementary school in Oakland, California.

This multifaceted converted school bus is designed to do much more than the ice cream truck from a bygone era: feed, teach, energize and engage Black children and other youths of color in Oakland’s stressed communities. In Alameda County, nearly 42 percent of children are eligible for free or reduced price lunch, according to one report. Also, according to aCoach.org, Black children in Oakland are four times more likely to be reading multiple years below their grade level than white students.

